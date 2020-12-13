Bucks Drop Exhibition Opener Against Dallas

With NBA teams only scheduled to play three preseason games prior to the start of the regular season openers in less than two weeks, making good use of available minutes is at a premium.

Normally, star players would hardly see the court in games that don’t count. But playing in a pandemic is different. The Milwaukee Bucks need to be ready when they tip off at Boston in their December 23rd opener, so the starters got plenty of minutes in Saturday nights exhibition opener against Dallas.

The Bucks fell 112-102, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, including a 17 point second quarter. Khris Middleton added 18 points and Bobby Portis came off the bench to add 14 points and 13 rebounds. Forward D.J. Wilson also had 14 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee converted just 9 of 38 (23.7%) from distance and were outscored 38-15 in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away.

The two teams meet again on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.