Bucks Set NBA 3-Point Record In Rout Over Miami

The Milwaukee Bucks got their offense rolling on Tuesday night and set an NBA record with 29 made three-pointers on the way to a 144-97 rout of the Miami Heat in Miami.

The Bucks made 29 of 51 three-pointers (56.9%) to set the league record.

Milwaukee got off to leads of 12-0 and 25-6 in the first quarter and led in the second half by as many as 50 points.

Khris Middleton continued his hot shooting to start the season, scoring 20 points in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting before halftime. Middleton finished with 25 points to lead the Bucks. Milwaukee led by 32 at the half, which is the largest halftime lead on road in franchise history.

Jrue Holiday added 24 points. Rookie Sam Merrill put his name in the record books, hitting the record breaking three with 6:07 left. Every Bucks player hit at least one three pointer, except Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with nine points.

Jimmy Butler didn’t play because of injury. Former Whitnall high school standout Tyler Herro had 23 points to lead the Heat in defeat.

The two teams play the back end of the two-game series in Miami tonight.