Cases and testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continue to decline

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,579 on Wednesday, as testing continues to decline. The seven day positivity rate of those tested was 26 percent and has also been declining over the past month.

The state Department of Health Services reports there have been 4,614 deaths in the state, with 69 new deaths reported Wednesday by DHS.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder to take a look at our activity level webpages. They help you better understand #COVID19 disease and hospital activity in your region, giving you information you need to make healthy choices and #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/gA9BNRePU8 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 23, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,243 COVID patients in Wisconsin hospitals, including 260 in ICUs, and two patients being treated at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.