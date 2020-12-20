Coan To Transfer From Wisconsin

Jack Coan would have been Wisconsin’s starter if not for a foot injury on Oct. 3, which was followed by surgery a few days later. Graham Mertz took over as the starter and stayed there, even after Coan returned in uniform on Dec. 5 against Indiana.

Coan didn’t play against the Hoosiers or the Iowa Hawkeyes the following week. Then Saturday, after Mertz left the game with an injury, Paul Chryst went with Chase Wolf and the Jack Coan era is over with in Madison.

Coan passed for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games last season. His final game came in the 2020 Rose Bowl contest against Oregon, a 28-27 Wisconsin loss. During his time in Madison, Coan started 18 games and played in 25.

Now he’ll look for one final opportunity to lead a football team other than the one in Madison.