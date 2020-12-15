Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Wisconsin

New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin. That’s according to Monday data from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 2,122 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 3,509 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 3,871 daily cases.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update. Please, protect yourself and your community and #StopTheSpread. Stay home if you can. If you can’t, practice physical distancing, #MaskUpWisconsin, and use our Decision Tool to make safe choices: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/qRjjedsSVF — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 14, 2020

DHS typically reports fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases on Mondays, reflecting lower weekend testing.

There were 12 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Monday, bringing the total to 4.068.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were 1,471 patients hospitalized as of Monday, the second straight day that number had increased. There were 319 patients in ICUs.