COVID-19 Monday: 2nd death of person under age 20, hospitalizations increase for third day, nursing home residents begin to receive vaccine

A second person in Wisconsin under the age of 20 has died of COVID-19. That individual was from Sheboygan County, and was among nineteen deaths included in Monday’s update from the state Department of Health Services.

Isai Morocho, a student at Madison East High School who died November 25, was the first person younger than 20 to die of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, where a total of 4,711 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report a 2nd death of someone under age 20. Our sympathies go out to all who have lost a loved one. Please help us #StopTheSpread. Stay home. Stay 6′ from others. #MaskUpWisconsin. Wash your hands. More: https://t.co/3WmxIaBc1c pic.twitter.com/e1yCi095gz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 28, 2020

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin increased for a third straight day Monday.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,113 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number of hospitalized patients in the state had been decreasing steadily, from a high of 2,277 on November 17, to 1,070 as of Christmas Day.

The Hospitals Association reported 237 patients in ICUs Monday.

CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies have launched an effort to vaccinate Wisconsin nursing home residents against COVID-19.

Pharmacists began vaccinating residents and staff with the Moderna vaccine on Monday. Some 60,000 people reside in Wisconsin nursing homes and the process of vaccinating all of them could take up to three months. The effort will also vaccinate any workers who come into contact with residents.