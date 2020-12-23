Dane County’s recount costs come in slightly under budget

The cost to recount Dane County’s presidential votes came in slightly under budget.

Wispolitics reports that the bill to recount the county’s votes as requested by Donald Trump was around 730-thousand dollars, about 11-thousand dollars cheaper than they thought it was going to be. That money went towards hiring poll workers, increased security, and payments for special gear to recount the votes.

The itemized bill comes after the Republican lead Joint Finance Committee objected to handing over the money that the Trump Campaign paid the state without getting an invoice from Dane and Milwaukee Counties.