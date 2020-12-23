Defense Leads Badgers To Victory After Slow Start

The 9th ranked Wisconsin men’s basketball team got off to one of its worst starts in recent memory. They didn’t reach double-digit points until the 5:26 mark of the first half, but it was the defense that held strong in a 67-53 Big Ten Conference opening win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

Brad Davison had 15 points to lead four players in double figures. He added seven assists and three rebounds in the win. Aleem Ford added 13 points and eight rebounds and Micah Potter had a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

The Badgers didn’t score until 4 minutes and 43 seconds had elapsed and it came from freshman Jonathan Davis, a three-pointer off the bench.

The difference in the game, besides the Badgers solid defensive play of course, was Wisconsin picked up their shooting, while Nebraska (4-4, 0-1) didn’t. The Huskers hit just 18 of 54 field goal attempts and 8 of 27 from three-point range.

The Badgers will hit the road on Christmas Day to face the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.