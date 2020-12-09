DNR and DHS update fish consumption advisories for Wisconsin waters

State agencies have updated safe safe-eating guidelines for fish from Wisconsin waters.

The 2020-2021 Choose Wisely booklet, jointly produced by the Departments of Natural Resources and Health Services identifies Wisconsin water bodies with elevated levels of contaminants.

The updated booklet outlines safe-eating guidelines for fish based on levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

Fish throughout Wisconsin were sampled from waters with suspected pollution and contamination along with popular angling areas.