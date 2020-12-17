Evers administration releases plan to address PFAS pollution

A new state action plan recommends preventing pollution from “forever chemicals” classified as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as finding ways to reduce their use.

The Evers’ administration released the plan Wednesday after a yearlong study involving the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and numerous other state agencies and the University of Wisconsin.

PFAS chemicals have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health disorders in humans. They have been in use for decades in variety of applications, including firefighting foam.

The report includes 25 action points centered on environmental justice and health equity, as well as pollution prevention. Many of those would require support from state legislators.