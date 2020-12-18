Evers asks Wisconsinites to stay home for Christmas & New Years

There was no post-Thanksgiving spike in new COVID-19 cases, and coronavirus vaccine is now being given to front line health care workers. But Governor Tony Evers says this isn’t the time to let down our guard.

“We are not just out of the woods quite yet. It’s going to be a long process for everyone. Especially as we head into the holiday season, we are asking folks to continue doing your part to help keep our health care workers, our families and our communities healthy and safe,” Evers said Thursday.

The governor repeated some advice he gave, prior to Thanksgiving.

“Just as we did last month, we’re encouraging Wisconsinites to celebrate the holidays virtually, and within their own households. Don’t host parties or gathering at your home and anywhere else with folks you don’t live with.”

Your #COVID19_WI update w/#Wisconsin still experiencing very high disease activity. But, while all 72 counties are in the critically or very high categories, 33 are experiencing a shrinking trajectory, compared to just 10 last week. Check where you live: https://t.co/R46klg8nRD pic.twitter.com/TaO9xUtHaT — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 17, 2020

While daily confirmed new cases and positive tests rates continue to decline, Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm issued a caution.

“Our daily numbers are still too high,” she sad. “We still have staffing shortages at hospitals. We still have hospitals that are strained.”

Thursday’s positive daily test rate was a relatively high 33 percent. DHS also reported 59 deaths, bringing the toll in Wisconsin to 4,255.

“What we saw coming out of Thanksgiving, we can have a repeat of coming out of Christmas.” said Palm. “And while we are going in the right direction, there is a lot of work left to do. And so we need to continue to remain vigilant, and do this work together.”