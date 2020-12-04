Evers grants additional pardons

Governor Tony Evers has granted another 33 pardons. The new pardons granted this week brings the total to 107 during Evers’ first two years in office.

His predecessor, former Governor Scott Walker had discontinued the practice of granting pardons, which do not result in an expungement of a criminal record, but do restore some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony.

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pardon process are located on the Governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board will continue to meet virtually, monthly.