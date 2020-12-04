Evers requests additional federal funding for coronavirus response

Governor Tony Evers has asked the Trump administration and Wisconsin’s members of Congress for more pandemic assistance.

Wisconsin’s share of federal CARES Act funding is just about tapped out. “While the federal funds expire on December 31, the need does not,” Evers said Thursday.

The governor said Wisconsin needs $466 million by April. “That estimation includes $10 million for vaccine infrastructure readiness, and $2 million for public health awareness and vaccine education programs, which will be critical in the new year.”

Evers also asked the federal government to prioritize Wisconsin for COVID-19 vaccine distribution so the state’s 450,000 health care workers can be vaccinated. Wisconsin is expected to receive nearly 50,000 doses within weeks.

“The crisis our state faces is not being able to have a statewide mitigation strategy, coupled with a legislature that has no plan to act, we are asking the federal government to prioritize vaccine distribution in Wisconsin,” he said.

Wisconsin’s vaccine distribution plan prioritizes health care workers who have treated or been exposed to COVID-19 patients, residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, people over age 65, and some essential workers.