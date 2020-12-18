Evers requests state Supreme Court allow new order limiting capacities

A new statewide order would cut bars and restaurants to 25-percent of capacity.

Governor Tony Evers’ office is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow public health officials to issue that order in the effort to slow down new cases of COVID-19.

The order would be in effect for 28 days. The same order issued earlier this year brought on the lawsuit argued Thursday before the high court.

The Evers administration wants the Supreme Court to issue a favorable ruling, so Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm can issue a new one.