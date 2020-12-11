Evers says Texas A.G.’s election lawsuit remains frivolous

More Republican attorney generals have joined Texas AG Ken Paxton, in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results in Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Thursday that the suit remains frivolous

“The Texas attorney general, who is under FBI investigation, as well as having numerous calls for his resignation by folks all across Texas is leading the charge. And now we have another 17 or so Republican AGs getting behind it. It’s a frivolous suit, it won’t go anyplace.”

In addition to the Republican attorneys general, more than half the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives. Seventh District Representative Tom Tiffany of Minoqua was the sole Republican member from Wisconsin to do so.

The suit has some Democrats speculating that Paxton, who met with the president at the White House on Thursday, may be angling for a pardon due to his legal problems.