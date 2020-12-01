Evers says Trump lawsuit ‘has no merit’

In an indication that it will issue a decision fairly quickly, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given the administration of Governor Tony Evers until 8:30 tonight (Tuesday) to respond to a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to disqualify 221,000 votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The court issued that order on Tuesday afternoon, not long after Evers dismissed the merits of the lawsuit during a conference call with reporters.

“I personally carried out my duty to certify that election, following the law and . . . . procedures that were followed four years ago that amazingly no one had problems with,” the governor said.

Evers also praised the county clerks, poll workers and volunteers who worked to make the November election and the partial recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties a success.

“I believe that the lawsuit filed by the President of the United States has no merit.,” Evers said.

Trump’s suit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to void Evers’ certification of the state’s election results, which showed Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump by 20,682 votes after the recount in the two counties. Trump was certified the winner in Wisconsin in 2016, by a similar margin.