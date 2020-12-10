Federal judge in Wisconsin tosses out another challenge to the election

One of several lawsuits against the election filed by a former Trump attorney has been tossed out of a federal court in Wisconsin.

That lawsuit, one of the so-called ‘Kraken’ cases filed by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, was dismissed on Wednesday by federal judge Pamela Pepper.

In her order, Judge Pepper called the lawsuit “an extraordinary intrusion on state sovereignty from which a federal court should abstain.”. Judge Pepper further wondered why the private citizen Powell was representing even thought that they had standing to file the case, given that they were not a candidate in the election.

That loss to the Trump campaign follows three other losses at the State Supreme Court.