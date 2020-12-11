Federal judge questions Trump request to hand election to legislature

A federal judge appears unlikely to hand Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes over to the Republican-controlled Legislature, the Journal Sentinel reports.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig – a Trump appointee – said Thursday that ruling that way would be “probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary,” the paper said.

In addition to the federal lawsuit, Trump is pursuing an election challenge in state court, where a hearing will be held Friday. With the Electoral College set to meet Monday, the cases must be resolved quickly.

Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner in Wisconsin.