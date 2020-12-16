First coronavirus vaccines in the arms of front line health care workers in Wisconsin

As of midday Wednesday, just under 200 front line health care workers in Wisconsin had received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

“To date, what I can tell, what I know is that we have 192 vaccines in arms that have been reported into the Wisconsin immunization registry,” state Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm said during a media briefing. “We will, at least on a weekly basis to start, update those numbers.”

The state will have about 49,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, although Palm said DHS had yet to be notified how many more doses the state will receive next, from the federal government “We do not know what our allocation of Pfizer vaccine will be for the next round, we assume for next week,” Palm said. “We certainly hope to receive that information soon, but obviously that’s critical to our ability to plan.”

“We look forward to a time where we may be able to receive that (information) on a more regular cadence, and really can help inform our plan in moving forward, but we’re just not at that period yet,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, the Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager.