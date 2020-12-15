First doses of Pfizer COVID-19 arrive in Wisconsin

The first limited quantities of a vaccine made by Pfizer have arrived in Wisconsin, some 11 months after the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Our first allocation of Pfizer vaccine is 49,725,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Immunization Program Manager with the Division of Public Health. “We do have a projection for one more week after that, and for Moderna we have a projection of 101,000 doses. But that’s all the information that we have.”

The first doses of the vaccine are being given to frontline health care workers, with distribution being handled by hospital groups serving regions around the state.

Nursing home residents and workers will receive the vaccine later this month, through pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens.

“Since the early days in the pandemic, we have been planning and preparing for the arrival of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. “I fully trust in the expertise of our scientists, researchers, and public health experts who are guiding our planning, preparation, and distribution.”