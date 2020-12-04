Flags at half-staff to honor first responder who died from COVID-19 complications

Flags on government buildings in Wisconsin are at half staff through Saturday, to honor a first responder who died from COVID-19 complications.

Governor Tony Evers issued the order to honor Captain Kelly Lynn Raether of the Town of Ixonia Fire & EMS. She died on Thanksgiving after being exposed to and contracting COVID-19 while responding to emeergency needs for a COVID-19 patient.

Raether joined the Ixonia Fire Department in 2005 and was also a registered nurse at Aurora Hospital in Hartford and a nursing instructor at Carroll University in Waukesha.