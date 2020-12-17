Former Golden Guernsey Dairy will pay fired workers as part of bankruptcy

Workers that were unexpectedly fired when Golden Guernsey Dairy closed in 2013 are going to be getting checks.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says that any worker who puts in their time ought to be paid for it, even after the company no longer exists.

“That can have an enormous impact on a family and recovering those funds is a huge deal for the families that are impacted.”)

Golden Guernsey closed unexpectedly in 2013, and didn’t notify the state or pay their workers. “Unfortunately the bankruptcy process can take a while and that’s what happened in this case.”

Each employee will be eligible for over 11-thousand dollars in wages, and more if there’s money left while the proceedings continue.