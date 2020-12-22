Former Packers Assistant Kevin Greene Dies At 58

The Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL community is mourning the death of Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene. He passed away Monday at the age of 58. No cause of death was given.

Greene was a fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985 and played 15 seasons in the NFL for the Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Greene was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time All-Pro, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1996. He finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White. That total also ranks first among linebackers.

Greene joined the Green Bay Packers as their outside linebackers coach in 2009 and coached through the 2013 season. He helped the Packers win Super Bowl 45. He also coached again briefly for the New York Jets in 2017-18.

Greene joined the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year as former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.