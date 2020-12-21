Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dead at age 87

Wisconsin Radio Network

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson has died.  Abrahamson’s 43 years on the court made her the longest-serving justice in state Supreme Court history.

She was also the first woman to serve on the court, and its chief justice for a record 19 years, from 1996 until 2015.

Governor Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson’s legacy is defined through her “life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

Abrahamson died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Shirley Abrahamson was 87.

 