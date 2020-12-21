Foxconn reaching agreement on new deal with WEDC on reduced tax credits

Foxconn is said to be nearing agreement on a deal with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Foxconn is apparently willing to accept a reduction in tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal report state officials have been pushing Foxconn to make changes to the contract which reflect the company’s construction of a smaller facility near Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn wants the agreement to give it the flexibility to react to customer demands and market conditions, saying they dictate what the company manufactures at times.