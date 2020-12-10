Giannis Is Focusing On Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke with reporters for the first time in training camp on Wednesday but offered nothing with regards to his contract status.

Antetokounmpo can sign a 5-year, $228 million Super Max contract extension with the Bucks and has until December 21 to do so. But Giannis didn’t sound like a player that has a contract on his mind.

“Right now I’m not focusing on that,” said Antetokounmpo. “I know my agent, Alex (Saratsis), and (general manager) Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions. I’m just trying to focus on myself and how I can get better, how I can help my teammates be better, how I can be ready Saturday to play our first preseason game.”

Antetokounmpo acknowledged the interest around the basketball world, but offered nothing as to what he might be thinking and whether or not he’ll sign an extension with the Bucks.

During his 15 minute session with reporters, Giannis was asked several times to shed some light on what he is thinking and continually turned the focus to basketball.

His focus is on improving, every day, as well as the start of the preseason on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum. That is followed by the start of the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Celtics in Boston.

At some point, Giannis will have to address the elephant in the room, but it was clear that it wasn’t going to be Wednesday.