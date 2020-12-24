GOP lawmakers plaintiffs in latest election lawsuit

Two Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly have signed on to the latest federal court lawsuit, seeking to overturn results of the presidential election in Wisconsin and other four other states.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Representatives Jeff Mursau of Crivitz and David Steffen of Green Bay are plaintiffs in the suit. It names Governor Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senator Howard Marklein, who the suit incorrectly identifies as majority leader. The suit also names the Electoral College.

The lawsuit alleges a “cabal” of public-private partnerships “directed the manner of the election contrary to state law creating disorder the state legislatures were unable to address,” the paper reports.

The suit, filed by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, seeks to require state legislatures’ approval of the certification of elections.