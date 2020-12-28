Green Bay Phoenix Drop To 0-8

Despite guard Amari Davis pouring in a career-high 35 points, the Green Bay Phoenix dropped to 0-8, falling to the Wright State Raiders on Sunday, 90-77 in Dayton, Ohio.

The Raiders swept the two-game weekend series, winning their sixth straight and improving to 4-0 in Horizon League play.

The Phoenix shot a season best 51.7% (15-of-29) from the field in the first half and took a 39-36 lead to the locker room at halftime. Twenty of Davis’ 35-point performance came in the first 20 minutes. The sophomore hit 14-of-24 from the field for the game and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Wright State went on a 11-2 run early in the second half to create some separation, taking a 50-43 lead. After Green Bay got to within one, the Raiders had another 11-2 run to go up 61-51.

Green Bay returns to Horizon League action this coming weekend, returning to Ohio to face Youngstown State.