Health-care worker ‘intentionally’ ruined more than 500 coronavirus vaccine doses at Grafton hospital

Advocate Aurora Health says 57 vials of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were deliberately removed from a refrigerator.

Aurora initially thought what occurred last weekend at its Grafton hospital was an “error,” which resulted in 500 doses being discarded. But the health care provider said in a Wednesday update that after an internal investigation, an employee acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.

That person has been fired, and appropriate authorities have been notified for further investigation.

The Grafton Police Department said in a statement late Wednesday that it was notified by Aurora shortly after 6 p.m. “regarding an employee tampering with vials of the COVID-19 vaccine” at its hospital, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI and the Food and Drug Administration as well as Grafton police, according to the statement.