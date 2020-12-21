Holidays are no time for weak online passwords

Many of us have a lot to learn, when it comes to online security, and many people are vulnerable to being hacked over the holidays. Two of the most easily hacked passwords of 2020 were – once again – “password,” and “123456.”

Steve Noll is a Digital Marketing Professor at Madison College. “You would figure that by now people would’ve learned that you shouldn’t just use the word ‘password’ as a password. But they haven’t.”

Many of us also have week passwords for our social media accounts, as illustrated earlier this year, when a Dutch hacker guessed President Trump’s Twitter password.

“And his password was M-A-G-A 2020. That was it. That was his password in October,” Noll said. He added that weak passwords are particularly problematic during the holidays, which is “prime pickings for online hackers.”