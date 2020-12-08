‘Ironic, outrageous’ – Evers on Texas AG’s long shot elections lawsuit

Governor Tony Evers reacted Tuesday, to a last minute lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who wants the U.S. Supreme Court to block Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden, from casting their electoral votes next week.

“Think of the irony here,” Evers said. “We have a Texas attorney general, who’s being investigated by the FBI for various improprieties. Numerous newspapers in Texas calling for his resignation. And he teams up with President Trump to try to take away the votes of the people of Wisconsin.”

Paxton was also indicted for securities fraud in 2015, but has never been brought to trial.

Paxton’s long shot lawsuit accuses Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia of making unlawful changes to election policies during the pandemic and creating a “massive opportunity for fraud.” Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the four states from voting in the Electoral College, which meets next Monday to formalize Democrat Joe Biden’s 306-232 electoral win.

Dozens of courts have already thrown out such allegations as factually baseless. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said last week that the Justice Department has no evidence of widespread voter fraud.