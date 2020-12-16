Johnson acknowledges Biden won legitimate election

In a Tuesday interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect. The Wisconsin Republican said he believed the election was legitimate – but he intends to proceed with a committee hearing on the election Wednesday.

Johnson also said (in a WCLO interview on Monday) he had no plans currently to object next month when Congress meets to tabulate the Electoral College votes.

“People have asked me the question, I don’t have a comment on that. Obviously one of the reasons I’m holding this hearing is to examine this, look into it,” Johnson said. “We’re going to investigate this right up to the hearing on Wednesday. We won’t even begin to answer all the questions.” He added he did not think the hearing would reflect a change in the election outcome “barring some massive bombshell.”

Democrats have called the hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee a platform for baseless conspiracy theories about the election.

Also on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the first time fully acknowledged the Biden/Harris ticket’s victory and offered his congratulations. President Trump himself continues to deny his loss, and repeat baseless claims about the election.