Marquette Drops Big East Home Opener

A late-game rally from Marquette fell short on Thursday night as the Golden Eagles dropped their Big East Conference home opener 70-63 at Fiserv Forum.

Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili led all scorers with 17 points and Jared Rhoden added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Pirates.

D.J. Carton led Marquette (5-3, 1-1) with 16 points. Theo John added 13 points and four blocked shots, while Jamal Cain had 12 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Dawson Garcia pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds in the loss.

Marquette got just seven points from their bench, all coming from freshman Justin Lewis. The Pirates held Marquette’s leading scorer, Koby McEwen, to seven points.

The Golden Eagles have lost the last five games in the series with Seton Hall.

The Golden Eagles return to action Sunday at Xavier.