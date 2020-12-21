Marquette Falls To Xavier At The Buzzer

The Marquette Golden Eagles continue to point to defense, or the lack there of it, for their latest setback.

Xavier hit 18 of 26 (69.2%) in the second half, including 7 of 10 from three point range to pull out a 91-88 buzzer beating win over the Golden Eagles on Sunday. The Xavier improved to 8-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big East with the win.

Marquette (5-4, 1-2 Big East) got a four-point play with 25 seconds left and it looked like the game was headed for overtime, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t get a rebound and the Musketeers Adam Kunkel drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it.

The Golden Eagles have now lost back-to-back Big East games after opening league play with a win at then, No. 9 Creighton on Monday.

Marquette didn’t have an answer for Xavier guard Paul Scruggs, who scored 29 points on 11 of 19 shooting. He hit 5 of 8 three-pointers.

Dawson Garcia and Koby McEwen had 20 points each to lead the Golden Eagles, who shot 55.2% (32-58) from the field for the game. Marquette made 8 of 18 (44.4%) from three point range and 16-17 (94.1%) from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles return home to host Villanova on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.