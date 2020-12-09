Marquette Improves To 4-1 With Win Over Green Bay

Koby McEwen poured in a game-high 28 points Tuesday night, leading the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 82-68 win over the Green Bay Phoenix at Fiserv Forum.

Freshman Dawson Garcia tallied 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Teammate D.J. Carton added nine points while Jamal Cain and Theo John had eight each.

For Green Bay, P.J. Pipes had 22 points, Josh Jefferson 17 and Japannah Kellogg III had 11.

Marquette held Green Bay to 29.6% from beyond the arc and 39.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series, 10-3, over Green Bay with all but one of those games coming in Milwaukee.

Next up for Marquette is a trip to Los Angeles to face UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Friday. The game is set to tip at 8:30 p.m..