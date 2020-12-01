Monday COVID-19 numbers reflect lower testing over holiday, hospitalizations heading back up

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported just over 23-hundred new coronavirus cases on Monday, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

The numbers reflect a decrease in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. DHS reported 2,534 new cases out of just over 8,700 tests. The daily positive test rate was about 29 percent, while the the seven-day positive test rate remained at 27.8 percent.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update has 1,800+ Wisconsinites hospitalized right now because of this virus. Nearly 1 in 4 of them is in an ICU. Hospitals across our state report 16% of beds available. Please help hospitals & health care workers, and #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/bttprXAVBL pic.twitter.com/T7umzn8CIO — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 30, 2020

The total death toll in the state is now 3,313.

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized per day increased for a second straight day, to 1,845, according to the dashboard updated daily by the Wisconsin Hospitals Association. There were 395 patients in ICUs.