Number of Wisconsin residents getting COVID-19 test declines

State health officials would like to see more of us getting tested for COVID-19.

“The number of people currently seeking out a test here in Wisconsin is down. The past seven days, our average daily number of tests is about 29,500,” Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm said on Tuesday

Two weeks ago the average was over 39,000. Palm explained why the lower numbers of tests is a problem.

“Our positive test rate remains quite high, which is an indication that we are not testing enough to gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”

If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus, you’re urged to get tested, and to self-quarantine while awaiting results.