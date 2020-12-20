Packers Fast Start Is Enough To Beat Carolina

Aaron Jones rushed 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead. But they managed just three points and 49 total offensive yards in the second half and held off the Panthers to improve to 11-3 on the season.

Mason Crosby sealed the victory with a 51-yard field goal to put the Packers up two scores with 3:39 left to play. Crosby is a perfect 16-for-16 in the field goal department this season.

At the moment, the path to the Super Bowl still goes through Lambeau Field, but the Packers will need to win one of their two remaining games to clinch home field advantage throughout.

The Packers host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night at Lambeau Field and then finish up at Chicago against the rival Bears.

Aaron Rodgers passed for just 143 yards and a touchdown, completing 20 of 29 passes. He also rushed for a touchdown. The touchdown pass was the 40th of the season for Rodgers, who became the only quarterback in NFL history to pass for 40 or more touchdowns three times.

Davante Adams had seven catches but totaled just 42 yards.