Packers Have Seven Players Voted To 2020 NFC Pro Bowl Team

The Green Bay Packers had seven players named to the 2020 NFC Pro Bowl team on Monday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers headlines the squad as the starting quarterback. It marks the ninth Pro Bowl selection of his career, tying Brett Favre and the late Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections as a Packer. Rodgers leads the league in passer rating (118.0), passing touchdowns (40) and fewest interceptions thrown (four – min. 350 pass attempts).

Davante Adams was voted to his fourth straight NFC Pro Bowl squad, making him only the second Packers WR to earn four-plus consecutive Pro Bowls. James Lofton made six straight appearances from 1980-85. Adams leads the league in receptions per game (8.2) and receiving yards per game (98.8) and ranks No. 2 in receiving TD’s with 14. He posted those numbers despite missing 2+ games because of injury.

David Bakhtiari earned his third trip to the Pro Bowl and his second straight as an original selection. He’s joined by fellow offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who earned his first selection. Jenkins became the Packers first offensive lineman to start a game at guard, center and tackle in the same season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Aaron Jones earns his first Pro Bowl selection in his fourth season. Dating back to 2000, he is just the third Packer running back to be selected to the Pro Bowl (Ahman Green, 2001-04 and Eddie lacy, 2013). Despite missing two games, Jones ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 968 rushing yards as he looks for his second straight 1,000 yard season.

Alexander earns his first Pro Bowl honor in his third NFL season, becoming the first Packers cornerback selected since Sam Shields in 2014. He is one of three cornerbacks in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons, joining Herb Adderley and Willie Buchanon. Alexander has started every game this season and is tied for the team lead in passes defensed (nine) and No. 2 on the team in interceptions (one).

Za’Darius Smith is making his second career Pro Bowl and first as an original selection after being an injury replacement last season. He is the first Packer defender to earn a selection in consecutive years since LB Clay Matthews in 2014-15. Smith ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks (11.5, No. 4), tackles for loss (12, t-No. 7) and QB hits (22, No. 9). Smith has posted the most sacks by a player in his first two seasons with the Packers (25) as he moved past Matthews (23.5 in 2009-10).

The Pro Bowl was originally scheduled for January 31st in Las Vegas but was canceled due to COVID-19.