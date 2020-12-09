Packers Will Continue Without Fans

The Green Bay Packers will play the rest of the regular season without fans at Lambeau Field. The team announced on Tuesday that they will limit themselves to around 500 Packers employees and their household families.

COVID infection rates are trending in a better direction in Brown County, but remain too high overall, forcing the Packers into the decision to move forward without fans.

The approach to any potential home playoff games(s) will be decided at a later date.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Packers injury update

Packers defensive lineman Billy Winn is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve with a triceps injury, but isn’t expected to be a season ending injury.

Meanwhile, Packers returner Tyler Ervin is also reportedly headed for IR with a foot injury. While no surgery is needed, Ervin could miss at least a month, which could end his season.