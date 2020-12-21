Panthers Sweep Rival Green Bay Phoenix

The Milwaukee Panthers pulled out a two-game sweep over the rival Green Bay Phoenix on opening weekend of Horizon League play in Green Bay.

The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 HL) earned their first regular-season series sweep over Green Bay since the 2011-12 season.

DeAndre Gholston had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers on Sunday. Josh Thomas added 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

Defensively, the Panthers held Green Bay (0-6, 0-2) without a basket for more than 8 minutes in the second half and 38.9% shooting from the field for the game.

Amari Davis scored 21 points to lead the Phoenix in the loss.