Positive COVID-19 test rates remains high in Wisconsin even as fewer seek tests

New cases remain low, but the positive test rate for COVID-19 remains relatively high. Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea palm said that means too many Wisconsin residents are still not getting tested for the coronavirus.

“With our positivity rate as high as it is, we know we are not testing enough people to get an accurate picture of the virus here in Wisconsin,” Palm said.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows recoveries now at 87%. But remember, recovered may not mean what you think it does. Check the definition here: https://t.co/fTJshMEbhU pic.twitter.com/MbLA04WZJ5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 10, 2020

“So if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, get tested. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. And please quarantine while you wait for your results. If you test positive, be sure to notify your contacts. And limit your contact with people in your household, to try to prevent transmitting the virus further.”

DHS reported 4,034 new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday, from just over 12,500 tests, for a daily positive test rate of about 32 percent. Fifty-seven deaths bring the statewide toll to 3,944 since the start of the pandemic.