President-Elect Biden asks State Supreme Court to take part in defense of Trump elections lawsuit

President-elect Joe Biden and the D-N-C are asking the State Supreme Court to let them argue in the Trump Campaign’s challenge to the state’s election.

In paperwork filed on Wednesday, President-elect Biden says that the Trump lawsuit represents a very real danger to the state electors that ought to be casting votes for him later this month after he won the state’s 10 electoral votes.

The motion says that Biden is not being represented in the case, due to the fact that the Trump Campaign has sued Governor Evers for signing the certification for the election.

The State Supreme Court has not yet scheduled a hearing for the lawsuit.