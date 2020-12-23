Record 120 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday

A record more deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in a single day in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Although the deaths were reported Tuesday, they may have occurred earlier. Still, it’s the highest single day number reported by the state Department of Health Services since the beginning of the pandemic. That brings the total in Wisconsin to 4,545, and the average over the past week to 60 per day.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and we are seeing a record number of newly reported deaths among confirmed #COVID19 cases, at 120. Our sympathies to family and friends who have lost loved ones to this disease. Please, let’s work together to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/7s6XjxPYLz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 22, 2020

There were 2,403 new confirmed cases Tuesday on just over 6800 tests as both new cases and new tests continue to decline.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1,274 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 281 in ICUs. Those figures are both down from highs set in mid-November.