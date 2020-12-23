Rep. Kind happy to see GOP leaders getting their COVID-19 shots

Congressman Ron Kind says he’s happy to see members of the GOP getting their COVID-19 shots, even if they’ve been against efforts to control its spread.

Kind says that skeptics and deniers need to see leaders getting the vaccine as part of an educational campaign. “We need to encourage everyone, whether they refuse to wear face masks or whether they believe in the virus or not, that this is the right thing to do, not only to protect their own personal health, but their families and their neighbors and their friends.”

The Congressman says that only by getting a wide base of vaccinations will we be able to reopen the country and get people back to living their normal lives. “It does not discriminate against ideology, party affiliation, who you are, or where you’re from. And we are only as safe as the closest person next to us.”

Kind says that if skeptics see their congressional leaders getting their shots, it could lead them to get off the fence to get their shots, when they become available.