Congressman Tom Tiffany signals support for lawsuit that would overturn Wisconsin’s election

A Wisconsin Congressman is tossing in his support for a lawsuit that would overturn the results of the US election in favor of President Trump.

Seventh District Representative Tom Tiffany is one of 106 Republican House members to support a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would overturn the results of the election in a number of swing states including Wisconsin.

No other Wisconsin House members signed that brief.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has already denounced the lawsuit and says that if the Supreme Court hears the case, it could undermine faith in US democracy for ages.