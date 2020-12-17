Report finds UW System competitiveness threatened by financial challenges

A new report indicates the tuition freeze imposed on the University of Wisconsin System has led to many financial challenges.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum report says the tuition freeze is choking off a stream of new revenue. It also says the flagship campus in Madison is slipping behind its competitors as a major research institution, and campus buildings are starting to deteriorate.

The Policy forum also found that stagnant state funding and declining enrollment have added to difficulties for the UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS).

The group Badgers United is advocating for a tuition increase, more money in the state budget, and a billion-dollar line of credit for UW Madison.