Report: legislature will face budget shortfall

New projections suggest Wisconsin lawmakers will face the state’s biggest budget shortfall since 2011 next year.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum is predicting state spending will exceed revenue by $373 million over the next two years. The figure doesn’t take into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies like the Department of Health Services.

Our analysis finds a potential gap of $373 million in the state’s 2021-23 budget *even if* policymakers reject all new spending requests — including to simply maintain current service levels in programs such as those funded by Medicaid. https://t.co/bKn5Fm0j1d — Wisconsin Policy Forum (@WisPolicyForum) December 8, 2020

It’s something the legislature will have to contend with, in putting together the 2021-2023 biennial budget. Democratic Governor Tony Evers is scheduled to present his budget in February, after which spring which the Republican controlled Joint Finance Committee will rework it before delivering a final budget to Evers, who can then modify it using his partial veto powers.

The report is based on Wisconsin’s projected increases in tax collections and base spending, but didn’t include any expected requests for new spending.