Rodgers, Adams lead Packers past Eagles

Aaron Rodgers passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns and Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two scores to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The second of Adams two touchdown catches was a 9-yard, catch and run, stiff-arming Eagles corner Darius Slay for the final five yards, was the 400th of Rodgers career. The Packers superstar signal caller became the quickest quarterback in NFL history to reach 400 career touchdown passes, reaching the milestone in his 193rd game. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees needed 205 games to reach 400.

Rodgers three touchdown passes gives him 36 for the season, his fifth season with at least 35 touchdown passes. No other quarterback in NFL history has accomplished that feat.

Rodgers doesn’t have any of his previous century-mark touchdown balls. Hours before kickoff, Adams made sure all of the receivers/running backs knew that the game ball used for 400, would go right to Rodgers.

Adams, who finished with 997 receiving yards for the second time in his career last season, surpassed the 1,000 yard mark to go along with 13 touchdowns and still has four more games left in the regular season. To make those numbers even more impressive, Adams missed 2 1/2 games with an ankle injury.

Adams has 84 receptions for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns for the season. He joins Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Marvin Harrison as the only players in the Super Bowl era to reach over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in their first ten games of a season.

Tailback Aaron Jones also rushed for 130 yards on 15 carries, including a 77 yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Packers improved to 9-3 with the victory and head coach Matt LaFleur won his 22nd regular season contest, the most ever by a Green Bay head coach in his first two seasons. Both Mike McCarthy and Mike Sherman won 21 games each.

The Packers 379 points this season are the third most through 12 games in team history (420 in 2011, 380 in 2014). It also marked the ninth time this season the Packers have scored 30 or more points, tied for second most in a season (11 in 2011).

Defensively, the Packers posted a season-high seven sacks, its most in a game since posting seven vs. Buffalo in Week 4 in 2018. Kingsley Keke matched his career high with two sacks (Week 3 at New Orleans), becoming the first Green Bay defensive lineman to have two two-sack games in a season since DE Aaron Kampman had two in 2008.

Veteran Za’Darius Smith also added 1 1/2 sacks, becoming the first Packers player with double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons since Clay Matthews (2009-10). Smith now has 24 sacks total in his two years with the Packers.

Safety Darnell Savage posted an interception for the second straight game, giving him three in the last two weeks.

The Packers special teams unit suffered another setback when Eagles punt returner Jalen Reagor took a punt back 73 yards for a touchdown. It’s the second punt return for a score the Packers punt coverage team has allowed this season. The last time they gave up two punt returns for touchdowns came in 1964.

The Packers return to action this Sunday in Detroit against the 5-7 Lions at Ford Field (3:25 p.m.). The Packers beat the Lions back in week two of the season, 42-21 at Lambeau Field.