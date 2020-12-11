Baldwin not surprised by continued legal losses by Trump Campaign

Another court has tossed out a legal challenge to the state’s election, and Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s not surprised.

Baldwin says Wisconsin conducted fair elections, and that was verified by both canvassing and the recount.

“Very few votes were changed by those processes, so we know that our municipal clerks do a very good job of conducting fair and transparent elections.”

Baldwin says that Wisconsin residents went above and beyond to make sure that they were voting safely and legally through absentee voting.

“We saw in the state of Wisconsin record turnout we saw people endeavoring to vote safely during a pandemic.”

She says that clerks went above and beyond to handle the election in a safe and transparent process, extending to both the canvassing process and the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

A lawsuit filed by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell was dismissed on Wednesday by federal judge Pamela Pepper. Three other lawsuits have also been dismissed by the State Supreme Court.